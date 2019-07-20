It’s important to stay hydrated during the hot summer months when you're hiking or swimming at the lake, but firefighters are warning about the dangers of leaving a water bottle in your car.
According to NBC 29, if the sun catches the bottle just right, it could act as a magnifying class, creating a hot spot that can be dangerous.
One contract worker told WCNC,"I was sitting in the truck and happened to notice some smoke out of the corner of my eye.”
Light was penetrating through the water bottle and the seat started to smoke.
Another danger is the potential chemicals that seep into the water if left in the sun too long.