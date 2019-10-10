Michael Drejka has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton in a dispute over a parking space in Clearwater, Florida last year.
Drejka, 49, was convicted of manslaughter back in August in a trial that lasted only a few days.
The trial stemmed from a July 19th incident in Clearwater. Authorities said Drejka shot and killed McGlockton during an argument over a handicapped parking spot at a convenience store.
McGlockton's girlfriend Britany Jacobs, 24, had parked in a handicapped parking spot outside the Circle-A food store and waited in the car for McGlockton and their 5-year-old son.
Drejka, who was bothered by her use of the handicap space, approached Jacobs and the two began arguing. Surveillance video shows McGlockton leave the store and push Drejka to the ground. Then Drejka took out his handgun and fired a single round at McGlockton, hitting him in the chest.
Drejka's attorneys will have thirty days to file an appeal.
