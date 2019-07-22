Former Florida Sheriff's Deputy, Scot Peterson, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to his response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Peterson's attorney made the plea in writing. Peterson is facing numerous charges, including seven felony counts of child neglect, for what prosecutors call his failure to protect students when a shooter opened fire last year, killing 17 people and wounding 17 more.
Peterson, a school resource officer at the time, is charged under a law generally used to prosecute caregivers.
Peterson's lawyers say that law does not extend to law enforcement officers. If convicted, he could face up to 96 years in prison.