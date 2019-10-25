Some children in Ohio waiting for the bus this week were hit by a car as cameras from the City of Columbus were rolling.
Amazingly, no one was killed.
Video shows a car blowing through a stop sign, hitting another car and that car then crashes into the group of children. Four students were hurt in the collision but thankfully they are all expected to fully recover.
Neighbors in the area say the intersection needs a traffic light installed to avoid things like this from happening.
