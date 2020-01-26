SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University's Head Basketball Coach, Mark Few, is remembering NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and the impression Bryant left on past and present Gonzaga players.
"He knew all about the Zags and what they were about, even the current kind of team we had," Coach Few told KHQ in a phone interview. "He was a huge basketball fan, very appreciative of our program."
Coach Few continued to recounted the moment Bryant surprised a former Gonzaga team on the eve of a Final Four game against South Carolina, presenting each player with his new shoe.
"The reaction from our team, I'll never forget," Coach Few said. "They were just starstruck and in awe. He delivered a great message, and every time I met him I just walked away impressed."
Coach Few said he hopes Bryant's legacy of hard work and determination, both on and off the court, endures.
"Everything he did.. he worked at his craft," Coach Few said. "It's unbelievable, the type of student of the game he was. It's unbelievable how driven he was. His work outs are legendary and his drive and competitiveness is on par with any of the greats to ever play the game."
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, were killed when their helicopter crashed over Calabasas, California Sunday morning. Bryant, his daughter and seven other occupants were headed to Bryan'ts "Mamba Academy" for a game of basketball.
The identities of the seven other occupants on-board the craft have not been released.
