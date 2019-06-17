GLACIER COUNTY, MT - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says on June 6th, three grizzly bears were struck and killed by trains traveling east of Marias Pass near Glacier National Park.
FWP says an adult grizzly and two yearlings were grazing along with tracks when the adult female. which weighed 232 pounds, was hit.
The two yearlings, each weighing about 65 pounds, were struck by a different train near the same location.
FWP says they did not find anything that would attract the bears to the tracks.