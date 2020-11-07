Kamala Harris will be breaking a number of historical barriers when she assumes the office of Vice President.
The 56-year-old Harris will be the first woman, the first black woman and the first south Asian woman to hold the office.
The Howard University graduate will become the first person educated at a historically black college or university to rise to the vice presidency.
Her victory comes after an election cycle that saw more women and candidates of color seek the presidency than ever before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.