Federal health officials have confirmed 11 cases of a mysterious, polio-like illness called acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM. Doctors are urged to recognize and quickly report possible cases of AFM.
According to the CDC, most cases of AFM occur in the late summer and early fall. Symptoms include sudden weakness in a child's arms and legs. Experts say that a delay in reporting symptoms can affect the types of samples taken from these children.
The largest outbreak of AFM to date occurred last year, when 233 cases were reported in 41 states. This year, 11 cases have been confirmed in 8 states (California, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia). No deaths have been reported.
In 2018, there were 11 confirmed cases of AFM in Washington, 3 in Montana, and zero in Idaho.
