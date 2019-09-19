COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo -
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say if you see an injured animal, do not pick it up and put it in your car.
CPW tweeted that a woman found an injured bobcat on the side of the road. She placed the cat in the backseat of her car next to her child.
Officials were able to remove the cat and say it was too injured to react to the woman putting it in her car.
See this bobcat? Notice its large teeth? Imagine the claws within its big paws. A #ColoradoSprings woman picked up this injured wild cat and put it in her car where her child was seated! NEVER PICK UP WILD ANIMALS. She was lucky. Please call @COParksWildlife and let us handle. pic.twitter.com/ZbhlnmRwdH— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 19, 2019
This is the sight that greeted @COParksWildlife officer Sarah Watson when she responded to a call about an injured bobcat on Wednesday. An unrestrained wild bobcat in the back of an SUV under a blanket. A child's car seat was just feet away. NEVER PICK UP WILDLIFE! pic.twitter.com/x8GXL0zvNv— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 19, 2019