Police in Indiana are looking for a man with a distinguishable tattoo they say fled from officers in Terre Haute following a high-speed pursuit last week.
38-year-old Donald Murray has the words "Crime Pays" tattooed on his forehead. Officers say Murray crashed into a tree after the pursuit and fled on foot.
Murray remains at large and faces felony charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.
Anyone with relevant knowledge of the matter is encouraged to call police at 812-232-1311.
