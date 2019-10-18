A corrections deputy handcuffs 24-year-old John A. Radavich on Wednesday following closing arguments in his trial for first-degree murder. John A. Radavich, 24, shown here in April, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Tester. Tester, 35, was discovered dead in his home in south Spokane County on Sept. 6, 2016. Tester is the nephew of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. (Tom Clouse / The Spokesman-Review)