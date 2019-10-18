SPOKANE, Wash. - John Radavich, the man found guilty of murdering the nephew of Montana Senator Jon Tester has been sentenced to life in prison
On Friday, October 18, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno sentenced Radavich to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Robert Tester was found savagely killed in September 2016. His 8-year-old daughter was home at the time of the stabbing.
As she announced Radavich's sentence, Judge Moreno said, "The ugliness of it will stay with me a long time," according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. "It shook the community."
Radavich had been found guilty of first-degree murder with aggravating circumstances back on August 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.