Jury convicts man of killing nephew of Montana Senator John Tester

A corrections deputy handcuffs 24-year-old John A. Radavich on Wednesday following closing arguments in his trial for first-degree murder. John A. Radavich, 24, shown here in April, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Tester. Tester, 35, was discovered dead in his home in south Spokane County on Sept. 6, 2016. Tester is the nephew of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. (Tom Clouse / The Spokesman-Review)

SPOKANE, Wash. - John Radavich, the man found guilty of murdering the nephew of Montana Senator Jon Tester has been sentenced to life in prison 

On Friday, October 18, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno sentenced Radavich to life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

Robert Tester was found savagely killed in September 2016. His 8-year-old daughter was home at the time of the stabbing. 

As she announced Radavich's sentence, Judge Moreno said, "The ugliness of it will stay with me a long time," according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. "It shook the community."

Radavich had been found guilty of first-degree murder with aggravating circumstances back on August 28.

