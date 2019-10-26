A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 was stabbed multiple times today after participating in an early morning barricade situation.
Las Vegas police say officers responded to a call just after midnight and when they arrived, they found a man carrying a knife. The man, who police did not believe was suicidal, refused to surrender.
The suspect stabbed the police dog named "Hunter," several times while it was assisting authorities in bringing the man into custody.
The dog was rushed into surgery and is expected to survive despite sustaining serious injuries. The suspect remains in custody.
