A Michigan man has been arrested for throwing 40-pound sandbags off an overpass that hit a woman's car and seriously injured her.
State Police say the woman was lucky she wasn't killed when one sandbag crashed through her windshield.
41-year-old David Garcia of Brighton has been charged with one count of "throwing objects at trains-cars causing serious impairment."
That's a felony and if convicted he could face up to 10 years in prison.
