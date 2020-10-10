A Michigan man has been arrested for throwing 40-pound sandbags off an overpass that hit a woman's car and seriously injured her.

State Police say the woman was lucky she wasn't killed when one sandbag crashed through her windshield.

41-year-old David Garcia of Brighton has been charged with one count of "throwing objects at trains-cars causing serious impairment."

That's a felony and if convicted he could face up to 10 years in prison.

