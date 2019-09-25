Police in Ohio are learning more about an Amish buggy that was found abandoned last week.
A deputy in Ashtabula County happened to pass the buggy and noticed several males drinking while riding down the road. The deputy even saw a 12-pack of beer on top of the buggy.
When the deputy tried to pull the buggy over, all the guys jumped out and ran into the woods. The horse kept on going.
The buggy was equipped with a radio sound system with huge speakers.
Using the cruiser's loudspeaker, the deputy called into the night, asking the owner of the horse to come and claim it. No one came out of the woods.
Now a man has come forward to claim the horse and buggy. He told police it was his son driving.
His son now admits to drinking between ten and twelve beers that night. It's still unclear if all of the people on the buggy were underage.
The prosecutor hasn't decided yet whether to file charges.