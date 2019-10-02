A Houston-area mattress mogul has placed a hefty bet on the 2019 World Series.
Jim Mcingvale, or as he's famously known "Mattress Mack", is going all the way with the Houston Astros.
The mattress mogul placed a $3.5 million dollar bet for the Astros to win the World Series.
He placed the large wager with Draft Kings Sportsbook at the Scarlet Pearl Casino in D'iberville, Mississippi.
If he wins, he stands to make $11.5 million and he already knows how he's going to spend it.
"A lot of people, of customers are going to get free mattresses, that's what we're going to do, so it should be a lot of fun and I'm looking forward to a great October in Houston and go Astros!" Mcingvale said.
We have a little bit of time to wait before the World Series takes place at the end of October, but the odds are in Mattress Mack's favor.
