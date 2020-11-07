Michigan ballots

Ballot counting in the state of Michigan has been ruled fair, according to the state's Third Circuit Court.

On Friday, the court denied a petition that would have required Detroit and Wayne County to retain all ballot and poll books.

Tt would have also prevented election results in the county from being certified.

A group called "The Election Integrity Fund" challenged election results earlier this week, alleging there was a shortage of bipartisan inspectors, and misconduct with ballot handling.

Chief Judge Timothy Kenney of the court called the allegations "mere speculation."

Tags