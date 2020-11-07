Ballot counting in the state of Michigan has been ruled fair, according to the state's Third Circuit Court.
On Friday, the court denied a petition that would have required Detroit and Wayne County to retain all ballot and poll books.
Tt would have also prevented election results in the county from being certified.
A group called "The Election Integrity Fund" challenged election results earlier this week, alleging there was a shortage of bipartisan inspectors, and misconduct with ballot handling.
Chief Judge Timothy Kenney of the court called the allegations "mere speculation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.