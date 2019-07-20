BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana pilot made an emergency landing on an Idaho highway after having engine trouble.
Fifty-three-year-old Scott Morledge-Hampton, of Billings, was headed to an airport north of Spokane, Washington, but ended up on Idaho Highway 97.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a distress call, along with Idaho state police and local firefighters.
The Billings Gazette reports Morledge-Hampton was the only person inside the Beechcraft Bonanza, a single-engine propeller plane.
Crews arrived to find that Morledge-Hampton unhurt and his plane undamaged.
