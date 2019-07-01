True love never grows old. That's the case for a pair of newlyweds living in Ohio.
John and Phyllis Cook met at an assisted living facility in Sylvania, Ohio.
About a year ago, they started dating after they both lost their spouses.
John is a World War II veteran who recently turned 100-years-old and Phyllis will soon be 103-years-old.
Their relationship blossomed over the past months, and as a devout Christian woman, Phyllis decided it was best to tie the knot.
The couple got married last week at their living facility.
"Well, I probably shouldn't talk about that," John said when asked what they like to do together.
"To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other," Phyllis added. "I know you think that may be a little bit far-fetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other."
The couple decided to keep their separate apartments, instead of moving into together.