A newborn baby found abandoned in a suitcase over the weekend in Arlington, Texas.
Police say the little boy was approximately two hours old and was found with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached. The newborn was zipped up inside the suitcase when it was discovered Saturday near a dumpster by a woman taking out trash.
Thankfully, the boy was still alive and responsive. Doctors say the child weighed 4 pounds 12 ounces and was born four to six weeks premature.
Authorities say they are concerned about the health of the baby's mother and want to find her.
The little boy, nicknamed "Baby Jason", is doing well and detectives say he is very lucky he was found when he was.