A missing six-month-old baby boy has been found dead in a cemetery in Charlotte.
Police say they found a boy's body around 4:00 am Saturday at the cemetery. Hours later they identified the body as six-month-old Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson.
The boy and his mother were first reported missing after leaving their home in Matthews Thursday night.
Late Friday night, Charlotte Police arrested the mother, Tamera Brown, for robbery and assaulting a government official.
At the time of her arrest, the baby was not with his mother, which triggered a state-wide Amber Alert.
Police have not said how they knew to search for the baby in the cemetery.
