A house explosion in Ohio is being investigated as a hate crime.
The explosion took place at this vacated house in Wayne County just south of Cleveland.
The blast completely destroyed the home.
Sheriff's officials say that racial slurs were found spray painted on the home's garage and two nearby cars. A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide suspect information to authorities.
No one was injured in the explosion. Homeowner Angela Fraze says she doesn't understand how there can be some much hatred in this day and age.