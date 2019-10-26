An Oklahoma man recently learned his electric company had been overcharging him for more than 20 years.
Paul Northcott says his daughter discovered the problem when she started paying the bill.
Turns out he was paying a commercial rate instead of the residential rate. The difference, he says, cost him thousands of dollars.
So he called the utility company, OG&E, but he says they refused to reimburse him.
"I paid it for 22 years. And was never late, not one time," Northcott said. "He (the power company representative) kind of got smart with me and he said, 'you should have known this.' How in the hell am I supposed to know it?"
The family reached out to the NBC station in Oklahoma City for help. When a reporter called the utility and questioned what was going on, the utility said it couldn't comment on personal accounts.
But the next day, Northcott's daughter said he is now getting a check for $4700 and the family is happy with the resolution.
