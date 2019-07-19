A school district in Pennsylvania has retracted a threat to take parents to court and possibly lose custody of their children because of school lunch debt.
The letter was sent to about a thousand parents in the Wyoming Valley West School District, in northeastern Pennsylvania, claiming the district can take them to dependency court, where they risk losing their children to foster care under the claim those parents aren't feeding their children.
County leaders, however, say that's a move that does not and will not happen.
"I have been employed for Luzerne County Children and Youth Services for 33 years," Joanne Van Saun said. "Never, never has this county removed a child from a home for unpaid bills and never will we."
County leaders asked for the letter to be rescinded and the school district leader who signed the letter, Joseph Muth, now says that's exactly what will happen, saying the message was "overzealously stated" and will be "taken back".
Another letter will go to parents, one not as "severe", and the debt will be handled "in house".
The school district has about $20,000 in unpaid school lunch debt.