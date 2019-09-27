Watch again

Fairchild Air Force Base is wrapping up a massive, three week-long training exercise over the skies of Spokane.

Air Mobility Command's (AMC) premiere exercise, Mobility Guardian 2019, began on September 8 and will wrap up this Saturday, September 28. It is a readiness exercises featuring 46 U.S. aircraft joined by 29 international partners focused on scenarios "designed to elicit real-world feel while focusing on the four AMC core competencies: the diverse missions of airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and global air mobility support," a release from Fairchild said.

"Mobility Guardian is about strengthening partnerships and improving together as an integrated team," the base added.

