An intoxicated man with a pocket knife was able to make his way into a Florida high school classroom in Port Orange.
Police say 51-year-old Derek Marlowe rode a bike onto campus and walked inside the school unchallenged. He then proceeded to walk into a classroom of students and take a seat.
Officials say the teacher activated an emergency button inside the classroom which said to send assistance there immediately.
A sheriff's deputy responded and took Marlowe into custody. He is charged with trespassing, disrupting school functions and breach of peace.
Marlowe was carrying a pocket knife but did not threaten anyone with it. Deputies say when they arrested him, Marlowe talked about testing school security.
A school district spokesperson says at least some security protocol was not followed. School administrators have launched a formal review into the event.