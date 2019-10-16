The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unleashed its list of nominees eligible for the class of 2020.
President and CEO Greg Harris announced 16 artists who could be in this year's Hall of Fame.
The list includes:
- Pat Benatar
- Dave Matthews Band
- Depeche Mode
- The Doobie Brothers
- Whitney Houston
- Judas Priest
- Kraftwerk
- MC5
- Motorhead
- Nine Inch Nails
- The Notorious B.I.G.
- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
- Todd Rundgren
- Soundgarden
- T-Rex
- Thin Lizzy
Nine of those artists being first time contenders.
The 2020 induction ceremony takes place on May 2nd in Cleveland, Ohio.
Tickets will go on sale in January once the inductees from this list are selected.
