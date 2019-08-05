WASHINGTON - A pair of mass shootings left more than 30 people dead in Ohio and Texas over the weekend. The Department of Homeland Security has a step-by-step plan on what to do if you find yourself in an active shooter situation.
The plan says to be aware of your environment and possible dangers. You should also take note of the nearest exits. If you're in an office, secure the door and stay there. Only try to take the shooter down as a last resort.
If you are in the vicinity of an active shooter, the plan advises the following options:
Run:
- Have an escape route and plan in mind
- Leave your belongings behind
- Keep your hands visible
Hide:
- Hide in an area out of the shooter's view
- Block entry to your hiding place and lock the doors
- Silence your cell phone and/or pager
Fight:
- As a last resort and only when your life is in imminent danger
- Attempt to incapacitate the shooter
- Act with physical aggression and throw items at the active shooter
In an active shooter situation, you should call 911 when it's safe to do so. When calling a 911 operator, be prepared to give the location of the active shooter, the number of shooters, a physical description of the shooter(s), the number and type of weapon(s) being held by the shooter(s) and the number of potential victims.
The plan also outlines the following steps for when law enforcement arrives at the scene:
- Remain calm and follow instructions
- Put down any items in your hands (i.e., bags, jackets, etc.)
- Raise hands and spread fingers
- Keep hands visible at all times
- Avoid quick movements toward officers, such as holding onto them for safety
- Avoid pointing, screaming or yelling
- Don't ask officers for help or directions when evacuating
Back in October 2017, following the deadly Las Vegas shooting, Lt. Shawn Kendall of the Spokane Police Department said the best thing you can do is prepare now.
"We don't have to physically experience [shootings] to have a plan," he said. "So start thinking about it now and be prepared and have that plan in your brain."