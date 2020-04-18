Saturday nights are typically slow in the newsroom, but April 18th proved to be a little busier and we were flooded with phone calls from viewers in the Inland Northwest saying they were seeing a "train of lights" moving uniformly across the sky.
Unfortunately, no one had any video and despite numerous trips to the roof of KHQ, I wasn't able to see them supposed lights for myself.
However, just a quick Google search of "Lights moving across the sky" brought up multiple recent results from news outlets in the Inland Northwest who apparently solved the mystery: Space-X Starlink Satellites.
Now, of course, I can't say for sure without having video of what viewers in our area were seeing, but video from explainingscience.org on KTVZ in Central Oregon offers an explanation of what viewers in Spokane were likely seeing.
Again, not knowing exactly what was seen over Spokane Friday and Saturday night, I can't say for sure, but the video in the links above sure does sound like what viewers were describing.
A little further research brought me to findstarlink.com, which also has an animation on the homepage that appears to be what viewers were describing. You can click on LIVE MAP and see that Starlink satellites 5,6 were flying over the Inland Northwest and were most likely what viewers were looking at.
What are the Starlink Satellites? Basically, they are a network of satellites launched with the goal of eventually bringing low-cost internet to remote areas. SpaceX has already launched hundreds and plan on launching many more, according to Space.com.
So there you have it. That's what I could come up with. Again, not knowing for sure what was actually seen over Spokane, I can't say with 100 percent certainty, but you most likely saw SpaceX's Starlink Satellite train traveling over the Inland Northwest.
Or... everyone spike up your hair, hold your hands high and squint your eyes and say it with me: "Aliens".
But probably SpaceX Starlink Satellites.
