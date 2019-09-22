The State Newspaper issues an apology to the family of Tyler Hilinski after running a headline connecting their mental health awareness foundation to the football loss by the University of South Carolina, led by quarterback Ryan Hilinski.
The headline read "Hilinski Hope Sinks."
How can this happen @thestate pic.twitter.com/fHmgdpHqTO— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 22, 2019
On Facebook, The State Newspaper wrote, "Our sincerest apologies to the Hilinski family today for the unfortunate headline in our print edition today."
The Hilinski family lost their son, Tyler Hilinski, on January 16, 2018 to suicide.
The family started Hilinski's Hope foundation to raise awareness of mental illnesses.