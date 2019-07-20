Southwest Airlines gives passengers free Nintendo Switches on San Diego bound flight

It was a very lucky day for these Southwest Airlines passengers who got much more than a drink and snack.
According to KTLA, they received a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for “Super Mario Maker 2” to enjoy as their flight headed from Dallas to San Diego.
Many people on the flight were headed to Comic Con in San Diego.
The game-themed flight is a partnership between Southwest and Nintendo for the Let’s Play Getaway sweepstakes that awards a daily winner a Nintendo Switch system.
The sweepstakes ends August 31.