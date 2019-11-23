Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Saturday after experiencing chills and fever.
A spokesperson for the Court says Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington.
She was transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for evaluation and treatment of a possible infection.
Ginsburg is expected to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning. Earlier this month the 86-year-old suffered a stomach bug.
She was absent from arguments last week but returned for the Court s public meeting on Monday.
Ginsburg underwent surgery last winter for lung cancer and treatment over the summer for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.
