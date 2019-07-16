TACOMA, WA - Washington Patrol says a Tacoma woman was not injured after a section of rebar came crashing into her windshield.
Pictures on social media show the rebar pieced the windshield and stopped just inches from where the woman was sitting.
Trooper Johanna Batiste said on Twitter the rebar was kicked up by a car in front of her and thrown into her vehicle. She included the hashtag, #SecureYourLoad.
SECURE YOUR LOAD!!!— Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) July 16, 2019
Around 8:30a this morning, Tacoma troopers responded to help this woman who thankfully is okay! A piece of rebar was kicked up by the car in front of her and sent in to her windshield!
If you see hazardous debris in the roadway call 911! #SecureYourLoad pic.twitter.com/DCpbhVPqyx
Back in March, there was a similar situation when a load of lumber came crashing through a windshield on Highway 167.
The driver was not hurt.
In Washington State, the fine for transporting an unsecured load is $228. If an item falls off a vehicle and causes bodily harm, the driver faces gross misdemeanor charges and penalties of up to $5,000 and/or up to a year in prison