A masterpiece attributed to 13th century Italian painter Cimabue that was discovered in an elderly French woman's kitchen is expected to sell for millions of dollars at an upcoming auction.
A painting specialist with the Turquin Gallery in Paris said an auctioneer spotted the painting while inspecting the woman's house in Compiegne and suggested she bring to experts for an evaluation.
Titled "Christ Mocked," the painting measures about ten inches by eight inches. Art experts say it's likely part of a larger diptych that Cimabue painted around 1280.
Two other panels are displayed at the Frick Collection in New York and the National Gallery in London.
The painting will go on sale October 21st at an auction house north of Paris.