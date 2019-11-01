Weighing around 13 pounds, composed of an estimated 10,000 calories, covered in fried onion rings, layers of bacon, and mayonnaise, this burger isn't for the faint of heart.
Chris Steaks and Burgers of Bangkok, which specializes in large-portion meat dishes, is serving it up to customers as a challenge, promising a $331 prize for those who can finish it within nine minutes.
The restaurant's owner claims it's the biggest burger in Thailand, and makes the effort to warn customers not to choke on it amid the time-constrained eating frenzy.
Officially called the "Six Kilogram Burger," the beef version is available for $83 and the pork is $116.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.