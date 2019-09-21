The "Caped crusader" is celebrating his 80th birthday on September 21.
The famed superhero first brought to life in DC Comics and the movies is back in the limelight, or actually, the yellow light of the iconic "Bat-signal" for his special day.
Batman day will be celebrated in 13 cities on six continents at 8 p.m. local time.
The bat signal will shine in Johannesburg, South Africa on the Leonardo building, and in Rome on the the Roma Termini.
In New York, "Gotham" will hold a special tribute. The bat-signal will be flashed on Brooklyn's iconic domino sugar refinery building in Williamsburg, and batman colors will light up the empire state building's spire.