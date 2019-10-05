The Glenlivit has unveiled a "glass-less cocktail" that they say will redefine the way whisky is traditionally enjoyed.
They look like Tidepods, but unlike Tidepods, you can actually consume these.
Launched during London Cocktail Week, The Glenlivit Cocktail Collection is a range of whisky cocktails served in a seaweed extract casing. The capsules are fully biodegradable and hold about a shot of alcohol.
The company says to enjoy them, you simple pop it in your mouth for an instant burst of flavor. No need for a glass, ice or a stirrer.
As of right now they are only available as part of London Cocktail Week.
No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We're redefining how whisky can be enjoyed. Introducing The Glenlivet Capsule Collection #noglassrequired pic.twitter.com/F4MGErsfZM— The Glenlivet (@TheGlenlivet) October 2, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.