From left to right: Tina Marie Chavis, Alice Leann Todd and Vicenio Mendoza Romero

Three people have been charged with trading a child for a car in North Carolina.

Staff at a High Point Hospital flagged investigators when Tina Marie Chavis brought a bruised two-year-old in for treatment in July, however, she couldn't prove she was the child's biological, or adoptive mother.

Davidson County investigators concluded a woman named Alice Leann Todd, was actually the child's birth mother. Police say she traded the child in 2018 to Chavis and her husband, Vicenio Mendoza Romero in exchange for a car.

All three have been indicted on a charge of the unlawful sale, surrender, or purchase of a minor.

On Tuesday, Todd, Chavis and Romero each received a $50,000 secured bond and were placed in the Davidson County Detention Center. Their court date is court date is Oct. 21.

