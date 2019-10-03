Three people have been charged with trading a child for a car in North Carolina.
Staff at a High Point Hospital flagged investigators when Tina Marie Chavis brought a bruised two-year-old in for treatment in July, however, she couldn't prove she was the child's biological, or adoptive mother.
Davidson County investigators concluded a woman named Alice Leann Todd, was actually the child's birth mother. Police say she traded the child in 2018 to Chavis and her husband, Vicenio Mendoza Romero in exchange for a car.
All three have been indicted on a charge of the unlawful sale, surrender, or purchase of a minor.
On Tuesday, Todd, Chavis and Romero each received a $50,000 secured bond and were placed in the Davidson County Detention Center. Their court date is court date is Oct. 21.
