The owners of Dahl's Custom Meat Locker want to clear the air about how animal blood, fat and bones ended up flooding their neighbor's basement due to their shared drainage system.
The Dahl family bought the locker in April. Kaitlyn Dahl says they were following procedures the previous owner had been doing for over a decade by dumping animal blood down the flood drain.
She says they've been working with the DNR and have closed off the tile that is connected to their neighbors so that problem should never happen again.
Dahl says she wishes this would have been flagged when they bought the meat locker so this horrible situation could have been prevented.
"This should be a wake up call for county sanitarians and the DNR and everybody that we need to do more thorough investigation so we as business owners don't get caught in the cross-hairs of all this when we thought we were okay to operate," Dahl said.
She also says they're working with their insurance company to take care of reimbursing the family but if it can't get covered they will "absolutely help" with the clean-up costs.
