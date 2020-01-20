Utah teen killed in avalanche while snowmobiling

An avalanche in Utah has killed an 18-year-old snowmobiler.
It happened on Saturday in Farmington, north of Salt Lake City.
The young man was caught in the show after the avalanche was triggered and became trapped.
His father dialed 9-1-1 and he was rescued 20 minutes later. When he was brought out of the snow he was unconscious and not breathing. Officials say a storm hit the area Friday morning, leading to significant avalanche danger.
Here is a list of what to have with you whenever traveling in the backcountry, according to backcountry.com:
- beacon
- probe
- shovel
- assessment tools
- airbags
- avalung
According to the website, if your partner is caught you should not go try to find help. You have only 15 minutes for a good chance to recover someone alive. Watch your partner as long as you can to establish a last-seen point where you can begin your search and yell to alert others. Quickly establish a leader and make a plan, then get to work conducting your search.
Don’t ski, snowboard, snowshoe, or snowmobile in the backcountry or sidecountry without formal avalanche training.
