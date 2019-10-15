Newly released video shows protesters punching supporters of President Trump outside the President's rally in Minneapolis.
It happened last Thursday.
In one case, a protester held a man in a headlock. The man was able to break free but another person punched him in the back of his head. He was later punched a second time.
In a separate altercation, a protester punched a woman in the side of the head. The victim in that case was holding hands with a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" sweatshirt.
“You know, I was walking through there trying to, to be honest, trying to find my out here so I could get a cab to get outta here," one of the victims told local media. "But, uh, basically, yeah, some, uh, one of those people took my hat off. And when I tried to retrieve my hat, then, you know, two, three, maybe four of them kind of mobbed me and got sucker punched once or twice from behind and, yeah, I mean, unfortunately it's not too surprising, considering what I've seen.”
The President's rally happened at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.