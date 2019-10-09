A man who robbed a hotel in Kentucky at gunpoint is behind bars after the hotel clerk was able to take his gun and scare him away.
Surveillance video captured the whole ordeal on tape. The gunman walked into a Country Inn and Suites in Paducah around 10:00 Monday night.
He started to demand money.
In the video he walks to the front of the counter pointing the gun in her face. The clerk throws the money onto the counter, making the gunman stuff the money in the bag
But then he leaves the gun on the counter just long enough for the clerk to grab it - and scare him off. The gunman returned to the hotel but the clerk flashed the gun at him again and he left.
Paducah police say 26-year-old Cory T. Phillips was arrested in connection to the robbery Wednesday.
