President Trump may not be having the best day after learning that he lost re-election but he did help make one bride's day even more special.
The President spent several hours golfing at his club in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday and while he was there he learned the news that Joe Biden was projected to be president-elect after winning the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania.
However, while at the club, President Trump came across a bridal party and took a picture with first the bride and then the bridesmaids.
As he walked away, several members of the club started to chant "don't give up".
The President released a statement Saturday saying that the "election is not over" and that his campaign will move forward with a legal fight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.