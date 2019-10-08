Watch again

The Belton, South Carolina Police Department is crediting one of its own for saving the life of a baby!

The department says an officer responded to a home Sunday afternoon after getting a call about an infant choking.

Corporal Derrall Foster was first on the scene.

He found baby Maryelle choking on medicine her mother had given her for teething pain. He was able to dislodge it and the baby started breathing on her own.

Maryellen was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

For more information on what to do if an infant is choking, and other tips on infant first-aid, check out the PDF below from the American Red Cross: