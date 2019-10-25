A whole village in southern India turned out to save a struggling elephant from drowning.
The elephant became separated from its herd and ended up desperately trying to breathe after being stuck in a deep pool of water.
Villagers called forest rangers and firefighters nearby and tried to help the struggling elephant themselves. After two to three hours of hard work the rangers, firefighters and villagers were able to pull the elephant out of the water.
The elephant finally got to its feet, trumpeted and ran to find its herd.
