A spectator jumped on stage to join models at the Chanel show in Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
The intruder, decked out in a Chanel-style tweed jacket and matching skirt, caused a small commotion at the end of the show by inserting herself in between the models taking a last lap around the set, much to the surprise of other guests.
The prankster was later identified as comedian Marie Benoliel, who pulled the same prank in the Etam runway recently, according to Chanel's media representative.
Chanel confirmed that her presence on the runway was not planned, and that security guards led her to the exit after the show.
Chanel, known for its larger-than-life sets popularized under late designer Karl Lagerfeld, was one of the last major labels on display as Paris Fashion Week came to a close yesterday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.