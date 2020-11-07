Kamala tweet

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris calls President-Elect Joe Biden after finding out the race had been called in their favor. 

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris tweeted out a video Saturday morning about an hour after learning Joe Biden had won the election.

"We did it! We did it, Joe! You're going the next President of the United States," Harris is heard saying in the short video. 

The White House Press Pool reports President Trump was golfing Saturday morning when the race was called. 

Tags