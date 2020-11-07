Vice President-elect Kamala Harris tweeted out a video Saturday morning about an hour after learning Joe Biden had won the election.
"We did it! We did it, Joe! You're going the next President of the United States," Harris is heard saying in the short video.
We did it, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020
The White House Press Pool reports President Trump was golfing Saturday morning when the race was called.
.@AP's Pat Semansky with the shot pic.twitter.com/FDJdmPcTnp— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 7, 2020
