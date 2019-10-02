A woman caused a frenzy after climbing into a lion exhibit in New York this week.
Video shows the woman standing what appears to be just feet away from the animal. Officials at the Bronx Zoo say the woman climbed over a visitor safety barrier, then came face to face with the African lion, while raising her arms and wiggling her body.
Fortunately the lion resisted the taunting and dance moves. Officials say this could've ended differently, calling the act "a serious violation" and "unlawful trespassing."
It's not clear if the woman was punished for the crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.