People on a subway platform in Buenos Aires helped to slow down and stop a train after a woman was knocked onto the tracks.
Security camera footage showed a man on the crowded platform fainting who then knocked the woman from the platform onto the tracks in the path of a train entering the station.
Passengers on the platform quickly and frantically warned the train operator to slow down. After the train stopped people jumped down to attend to the woman, who was knocked unconscious from the fall.
Police and medics arrived to help the woman and the man who fainted. No word on the extent of their injuries.
Police released the video of the incident Thursday that occurred Monday.
