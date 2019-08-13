ESPN baseball analyst Alex Rodriguez had $500,000 worth of watches, jewelry, electronics and other items stolen from his car Sunday night in San Francisco.
Rodriguez was in the bay area as part of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball crew covering the Phillies and Giants game at Oracle Park.
After the game, he went out to dinner and that's when the theft occurred.
Rodriguez released a statement saying, "Several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken."
A San Francisco police spokesperson, said those items were valued around $500,000.
Rodriguez, who is engaged to singer Jennifer Lopez, retired from the Major League Baseball in 2016.