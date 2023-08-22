SPOKANE VALLEY- The Spokane County Fairgrounds has become the evacuation center for large animals that needed to evacuate due to the Gray and Oregon Rd. fires.
Approximately 350 animals were brought to the fairgrounds over the weekend.
Marian Ortiz, the president of the Humane Evacuation Animal Rescue Team (HEART), told NonStop Local that due to the rain and because some evacuation orders are decreasing, many animals have left the fairgrounds Tuesday to go to their homes.
"Some of these animals are going to be here long term... fairly long term...because people have lost their properties...they don't have any place to take them back to," Ortiz said.
The Spokane County Fair is approaching, and that means crews will have to start prepping the fair facilities for the event.
The Fair Director, Erin Gurtel, told NonStop Local over the phone that they have had initial discussions about how they can accommodate animals with the fair starting soon. They believe they can manage both.
The Spokane County Fair kicks off Sept. 8 and ends Sept. 17